Vicky Kaushal Clicks a Photo With Sam Manekshaw's Statue Days After Sam Bahadur's Teaser Release

Vicky Kaushal will be essaying the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in his biopic titled Sam Bahadur.

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: December 03, 2022, 13:04 IST

Mumbai, India

Vicky Kaushal poses with Sam Manekshaw's statue

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share a photo with the statue of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The actor will be essaying the role of Manekshaw in his biopic titled Sam Bahadur. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “SAM. 🏡❤️"

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, the first teaser of the film was released. The film will release on December 1, 2023. Sharing the video, Vicky wrote, “365 days to go… #Samबहादुर in cinemas 1.12.2023."

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh. The legendary role will be played by Vicky Kaushal in the film.

Vicky Kaushal is also gearing up for the release of his film Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. For this film, the actor has put his dancing foot forward for the first time as he is essaying the role of a choreographer. The film has skipped theatrical release and has opted for an OTT release. The Shashank Khaitan directorial will release on the digital platform Dinsey+ Hotstar on December 16.

Besides these, he will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next, The Great Indian Family and Anand Tiwari’s untitled next.

first published: December 03, 2022, 13:04 IST
last updated: December 03, 2022, 13:04 IST
