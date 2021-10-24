Vicky Kaushal Congratulates Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan on Koozhangal's Oscar Selection

After a few days of deliberation, Tamil film Koozhangal has been picked as India’s official selection for Oscars 2022. A jury of 15 members in Kolkata watched 14 films from across the country and made the selection on Saturday. Among the films, Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh and Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni were also shortlisted. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram stories to congratulate the film’s producer, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara for their Oscar selection.

Sharing a poster, Vicky wrote, “Congratulations Vignesh Sivan, Nayanthara and Team #Koozhangal! Go for glory!!!"

Meanwhile, after the news dropped, Vignesh took to Twitter to express his joy about the selection. He captioned the tweet, “There’s a chance to hear this! ‘And the Oscars goes to.’ Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives. Can’t be prouder , happier & content"

The filmmaker and his fiancée, actress Nayanthara produced the film under their banner Rowdy Pictures. Directed by P.S. Vinothraj, the film follows a boy who accompanies his father in search of his mother, who has run away from her abusive marriage.

Meanwhile, Vicky recently starred in Sardar Udham, which released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. It is the biopic of Sardar Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwallah Bagh massacre by assassinating Punjab’s then Lieutenant Governor Michael O’Dwyer.

The 94th Academy Award will be held in March 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Last year, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s critically acclaimed Malayalam film Jalikattu was India’s official entry at the Oscars, though it failed to make it to the Best International Feature Film shortlist. Karishma Dev Dube’s short film Bittu, on the other hand, was nominated in the Best Live Action Short category at the Oscars.

