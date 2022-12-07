Vicky Kaushal 'Couldn’t Help' But Share This Video Despite Katrina Kaif’s Disapproval; Check Here

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated comedy-thriller, Govinda Naam Mera. He has been promoting the movie and leaving his fans quite excited about the drama that will be unleashed on the digital platform. Vicky Kaushal, today, promoted his recently released song “Kya Baat Haii 2.0" from the movie by uploading a cute reel on Instagram which will surely melt your heart. But what's interesting is that Vicky revealed his wife Katrina Kaif “begs" him not to put out “such videos."

In the reel uploaded, clean-shaven Vicky could be seen grooving and lip-syncing to the peppy song. “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!” Vicky wrote along with the video. Seen yet?

After Bijli and Bana Sharabi, the makers of Govinda Naam Mera on Tuesday unveiled the song Kya Baat Haii 2.0, a new version of Harrdy Sandhu’s original hit Punjabi number Kya Baat Ay. The latest song is sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Nikhita Gandhi, written by Jaani, composed by B. Praak, and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

His dedicated fans and admirers soon showered their love for the Masaan actor. Many users wrote, “Kya baat hai!" Some of them were in splits after reading the caption, however one asked, “Caption was for real”? A user wrote, “Waiting for Katrina Mam’s comment!" Another user reacted to the video and wrote, “Wife asks you not to put them because she knows ki issi ki vajah se mai pighli thi, ab kisi aur ko nai zaroorat dikhane ki."

Govinda Naam Mera will star Vicky Kaushal as the protagonist, and Kiara Advani as his girlfriend, while Bhumi Pednekar will essay the role of an abusive wife. The movie is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. The movie is slated for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

