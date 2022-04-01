Vicky Kaushal Drops Shirtless Photo, Mushy Selfie With Katrina Kaif From Their Vacay

A couple of days back, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif jetted off to an unknown place for vacation and ever since they have been treating us with dreamy pictures from the location. Be it photos from the break taking place, or mushy couple photos, the updates have not stopped coming in. On Friday morning, the URI actor took to his Instagram account to share a shirtless photo and also dropped a sizzling selfie with Katrina.

In the photo, Vicky can be seen standing in front of a motorboat, with greenery in the background. He wrote, “No wifi still finding better connection. 🌊🏝☀️"

Advertisement

He also uploaded a selfie with his actress wife where both of them can be seen looking in two different directions.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress shared three pictures from their romantic outing. The first photo sees Katrina and Vicky soaking in the sun as they relaxed together on a yacht. Katrina looks gorgeous in a no makeup look as she wore a bikini strappy top, and a stylish Christian Dior visor hat, on the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is seen soaking in the sun with black shades on.

The next picture sees Katrina dressed in a white mini dress as she adores the gorgeous view amid the sea. With her hands rested on the head of a seat, on the yacht, Katrina is seen donning sunglasses, while living in the moment. The last picture is a serene view of lush flora of the exotic location where the couple, seems to be staying in. The photo captures mesmerising beauty of a sunset that has painted the sky golden. It seems that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have chosen an enthralling location for their romantic outing.

On the work front, Katrina has three films in his kitty-Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhoomi Pednekar, Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Laxman Utekar’s untitled with Sara Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.