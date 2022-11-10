Vicky Kaushal Fans Go Uff As He Strikes Sensuous Pose In Stunning Throwback Picture; Check Here

Vicky Kaushal is one of the hottest hunks in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actor has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen with his roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Sardar Udham. He enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on Instagram. The actor often drops stunning pictures and videos of himself and keeps his fans posted on his activities. On Thursday, Vicky Kaushal treated his fans to a stunning throwback picture of him and his fans can’t stop gushing.

In the monochromatic picture, Vicky is seen looking hot as he bends in front of a wall. Covering half of his face with his shoulder, Vicky looks mesmerising in the rare picture. The actor is seen donning a white T-shirt while posing for the lens. Taking to the captions, he wrote, “#tbt courtesy @ishikamohanmotwane 🙌🏾."

Check his picture here:

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop red heart emoticons. One of the fans commented,"Ufff!" another added,"This guy keeps my expectation level of my future guy into next level 😢." A third fan penned, “handsome."

Recently, Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable video of himself with his mother to mark her birthday on Instagram and we cannot get over Katrina Kaif’s comment on it. Vicky shared a video of his mother giving him a head massage. In the video, Vicky can be seen enjoying his head massage, while his mother Veena Kaushal is seen smiling throughout.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai! (I find peace in both your beatings and your massage.) Love you."

Vicky’s birthday post for his mother, caught the attention of his wife Katrina Kaif, who dropped a red heart in the post’s comment section. Neha Dhupia and Malvika Mohanan also dropped hearts on Vicky’s special post.

Vicky Kaushal’s mother and other family members often feature on the actor’s Instagram profile. A few weeks ago, the actor shared a beautiful monochrome picture of his family from the Filmfare Awards. The picture featured happy faces of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Vicky’s parents Sham and Veena Kaushal, who accompanied the couple to the event. Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, “My pillars. My strength. My every thing."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

