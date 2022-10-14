Vicky Kaushal Fasted With Katrina Kaif During Karva Chauth; Here's How to Watch BTS Concert in India

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif celebrated her first-ever Karva Chauth with Vicky Kaushal this year. The couple tied the knot in December last year after having a private relationship. Their wedding which took place in Rajasthan was also attended by their close friends and family members. On Thursday night, the actress took to social media to share glimpses from her first Karva Chauth, a festival celebrated by married Hindu women.

K-pop icon BTS consisting of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook will be holding their concern ‘BTS ‘Yet to Come in Busan to support the nation’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan Metropolitan City. Unlike their previous concerts, ARMYs, their fanbase, will not have to purchase tickets as it is a free show. The concert will be held on October 15 at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. There will also be a telecast on the mobile application, Weverse.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, flaunted her Mehendi in a new picture shared by her mother. But what caught our attention was the thing written on her wrist with Mehendi. Maheep, on Friday, shared a photo of Shanaya where the star kid can be seen dressed in ethnic wear. She has one part of her face covered with her hand, while she lifts up the other one to flaunt her Mehendi design. Written on her wrist was, “#HeSaidYes." This raises speculations as to who the mystery man is in the star kid’s life.

Ayushmann’s latest outing is Doctor G, a film that addresses gender stereotypes in a female-dominated space. Sounds familiar? Hold on! This is a film which talks about a male doctor trying to come to terms with his role as a gynaecologist and doing his best to let go of his ‘male touch’ so as to make his female patients feel at ease around him. Here, the mother (played brilliantly by actor Sheeba Chadha) isn’t obsessed with getting her son married and is remotely removed from being a nagger. A single mother, she is cool, enterprising, progressive, doesn’t cower at the thought of her Hindu son’s potential girlfriend being a Muslim and perms her hair to up her Tinder and selfie games. What’s also refreshing is the romantic angle (rather the lack of it) between the film’s protagonists – Uday (played by Ayushmann) and Fatima (essayed by Rakul Preet Singh).

Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen have been making headlines for a long time now. First, when they decided to call off their marriage and then when the two actors decided to unite for their daughter. However, looks like all is not well between Charu and Rajeev once again.

