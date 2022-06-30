Vicky Kaushal, Gulzar Exchange Smiles in This Iconic Photo, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana React

Actor Vicky Kaushal, after delivering back-to-back hits is currently working with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for the film Sam Bahadur. On Thursday, the URI actor took to his official Instagram account to share an invaluable photo with Meghna’s father and ace-lyricist Gulzar. In the photo, Vicky can be seen wearing a casual t-shirt whereas Gulzar looks radiant in white.

The duo seem to have a hearty conversation as they both flaunt their smiles. Sharing the photo, the actor left a heart emoji. Take a look:

Vicky’s fans took to the comment section to praise the combination and also praised the actor’s smile. Apart from fans, his industry colleges, too, were in awe of the photo. Vicky’s co-star Tripti Dimri wrote, “Whatttt " whereas Rajkummar Rao wrote, “So Sweet ❤️" “Yaaaaar", read Ayushmann Khurrana’s comment.

Vicky Kaushal began shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in June this year. The actor had taken to his official Instagram account to shared the news with his fans. He also dropped a picture of what looks like the script of the film along with a diary and pen kept in his study. “Here we go… Prep starts!!! #SAMBAHADUR," Vicky wrote in the caption.

Sam Bahadur is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was also the Indian Army Chief during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Vicky Kaushal had announced the movie in 2019.

Apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal has a number of other movies in his pipeline too. The actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera where he will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. The latter will see him with Sara Ali Khan.

