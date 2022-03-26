Vicky Kaushal Holds Wife Katrina Kaif Close As VicKat Pose at Farhan Akhtar's Party; See Pics

On Friday night, Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to attend a party hosted by producer Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar. Katrina and Vicky were spotted heading to the party venue by the paparazzi and the pictures show us the elegant couple. Vicky styled his look in a classic white shirt along with a pair of blue denim pants. Meanwhile, the founder of Kay Beauty wore a floral mini dress, a perfect ensemble for balmy spring evenings.

The off-shoulder mini dress came with elbow-length sleeves and frilled hems. Katrina completed the look with a pair of beige stilettos. The actress left her hair open and wore neutral make-up.

Advertisement

Farhan hosted the party at his house in Bandra and it was attended by many celebrities from the film industry including Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Johar, and Chunky Panday.

This is not the first stylish appearance made by Katrina and Vicky, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in their destination wedding in Rajasthan. Last week, the couple attended the star-studded birthday party of Dharma movies CEO Apoorva Mehta in Mumbai. The party was hosted by Karan Johar.

For the party, Katrina opted for an icy blue mini dress from Alex Perry that accentuated her tall frame, while Vicky wore a Rohit Bal creation. Vicky’s velvet black jacket featured white floral print on the sleeves. The actor paired the jacket with black shirt and matching pair of pants. Katrina, on the other hand completed her look with a pair of black glitter stilettos. Katrina’s make-up featured a hint of silver eyeliner and focus on eyes, while in terms of accessories, the actress wore a pair of silver metal earrings.

Advertisement

Katrina and Vicky’s latest public appearances are certainly proof that the couple believes in complementing each other’s style. From casual to glamorous, the duo is certainly carving their own fashion path.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.