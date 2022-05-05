Vicky Kaushal Hugs Teary-eyed Fan Who Reschedules Flight Just To Meet Him, Finds Her Name 'Pyara'

A fan of Vicky Kaushal got emotional seeing her favourite star in flesh and the actor appeared to be nothing less than a sweetheart! A fan named Rimjhim took to Instagram and shared a video of her first meet with Vicky. In the video, she was seen nervously trembling and getting emotional while Vicky stood in front of him. The actor helped her calm down before he reached out to give her a hug.

While the fan shared the video with background music, a fan account shared her video sans the music in which it is revealed that she rescheduled her flight just to meet him. Upon learning about her changed plans, Vicky said, “Good. Dekho aap mil liye (See you met me)." Vicky also complimented her name by saying, “Rimjhim? Yeh toh bada pyara naam hai (Rimjhim? It is such a cute name)."

“Still Shivering, Still Shivering, Still Shivering, Still Shivering Yaar @vickykaushal09 I am a fan of the work you are doing, a fan of your acting, and there is no doubt I’ll remain lifelong. But after seeing you I have become a fan of you; what an amazing human you are ❤️ I want to yell and tell the world that you are a gem. No one can be another Vicky Kaushal," she wrote with her post.

Vicky has been busy with his movies. The actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera where he will be sharing the screen with Kiata Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Next, he will be seen in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. The latter will see him with Sara Ali Khan. Apart from these, the Uri actor will also be seen in Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

