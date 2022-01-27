Vicky Kaushal Is Back in Mumbai While Wife Katrina Kaif Jets Off to London; VicKat Fans Say 'Oh No!'

Vicky Kaushal, who had been shooting for his upcoming movie with Sara Ali Khan in Indore for a while, is back in Mumbai after completing the filming schedule. Vicky and Sara were spotted together arriving at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.

As the duo was making their way outside the airport, Vicky was seen talking on phone. Fans speculated if the actor was talking to his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, who jetted off to London late Wednesday night. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared videos of Sara-Vicky getting clicked at the airport, as well as Katrina heading for London on his Instagram account.

One VicKat fan commented, “I’m disappointed… Vicky is here and Katrina is going to London now." “Kat travelled and Vicky came back. Katrina hurry up and come back your darling husband Vicky is back," another user wrote.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Sara and Vicky recently wrapped the first schedule of their upcoming movie in Indore. The duo began filming in December, shortly after Vicky married Katrina. A few pictures from the sets had surfaced online, one of which showed the actor riding a bike. On Sunday, The Family Man star Sharib Hashmi confirmed that they had wrapped the first schedule by sharing a few pictures from the sets. “Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan," he said. Speaking about Vicky and Sara, he said, “@vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara (I have become your fan). @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave .. kyun nahin karti yaarr (Why don’t you behave like a star) you’re such a sweetheart really."

Although it is unclear which film Vicky and Sara shot for, reports suggest that it is the untitled romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar.

