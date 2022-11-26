Vicky Kaushal is Loving All the Attention to Bijli Song With Kiara Advani From Govinda Naam Mera

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal have danced up a storm in the new song Bijli from their upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera. Their electrifying performance to this raw, desi track is already winning hearts of fans. The actor is absolutely loving the response to the song and posted a new clip, a day after the song released, to encourage fans to share their versions of the choreography.

The video shows Vicky and Kiara dancing their heart out in full tapori style to the energetic beats of the track. He wrote in his caption on Instagram, “We had a blast dancing our hearts out and now it’s your turn. Loving all the videos coming into our dm’s of you all dancing to #Bijli… keep them coming!!!"

Kiara Advani appears as the stunning Bijli with her latest song from Govinda Naam Mera, offering a complete tadka of masala, dance and expressions. Stealing the show with her ravishing avatar, impressive dance moves and alluring expressions, Kiara has outdone herself unveiling a new facet of her versatility.

Leaving a mark on every heart and mind with her adayein, Kiara has mesmerized the audience with her Kolhapur ki Bijli avatar.

Attempting out-and-out masala entertainer for the first time, Kiara Advani has already created a buzz across social media with the teaser of Govinda Naam Mera. Owing to her cute and sexy persona at the same time, the actress has hyped the wholesome entertainer leaving the internet ablaze.

Generating excitement and anticipation with her riveting chemistry with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara adds to the intrigue for Govinda Naam Mera after their pairing in Lust Stories, which marked as the turning point of her career.

Govinda Naam Mera is a family entertainer that revolves around the titular role (Vicky Kaushal), a small-town background dancer and choreographer and his girlfriend Suku (Kiara Advani). Life appears to be spiralling downward for him, with a mountain of debt to pay off and a house on the line, as well as a wife named Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) who has an affair. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

