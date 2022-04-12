Vicky Kaushal Is Melting Hearts With His Latest Pictures - Dare Not To Miss!

Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram account is a treat for his fans. The actor never fails to impress netizens as he often drops his adorable pictures on social media. Once again, Vicky is melting hearts with his latest post.

On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which he can be seen resting on what looks like a movie set. The actor wore a black sweatshirt and paired it with blue jeans. He can be seen holding a cup of coffee in his hands. In the pictures, Vicky can be seen looking cutely into the camera.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is coffee no. 5!!!" the caption of Vicky’s post reads.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal’s friends from the industry and fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “Do you know one thing your smile is so precious and your haircut is also ❤", another social media user commented, “You are the most handsome with a beautiful heart."

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s latest adorable post here:

Just a few days back, Vicky took to Instagram and dropped the cutest pictures with his niece who paid him a visit which was followed by a trip to the beach. Back then, Vicky had shared three pictures with his niece. In the first, the actor was delighted to be reunited with Misha and was instantly showered with hugs. In other pictures, the two were seen playing on the beach.

Advertisement

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a number of movies in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He has also been working on Govinda Naam Mera. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Apart from these, Vicky has The Immortal Ashwatthama in his pipeline, He is also rumoured to be a part of Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani’s movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.