Vicky Kaushal Jamming to Diljit Dosanjh’s Champagne Song in the Car is a Mood

Vicky Kaushal is a star everywhere he goes. The life of every party he walks in, Vicky is almost always in high spirits. One instance of the same can be witnessed in a video he shared on his Instagram Stories. Dressed in a white shirt and an ochre-coloured cap, the actor is enjoying his ride in a car. He starts recording a selfie video of himself vibing and lip-syncing the lyrics of the song Champagne by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. As the track continues to play in the backdrop, Vicky looks into the camera and slides down his sunshades. While sharing his cool jamming clip on the media-sharing platform, the actor wrote, “Mood” followed by “DD,” initials of Diljit.

Fans of Vicky are well versed with his fondness for music and dancing. His song picks are mostly inclined to Punjabi tracks. In a video he shared earlier this month on Instagram, we saw a behind-the-scenes snippet of a photoshoot. Vicky could not help but groove to Harrdy Sandhu’s track Bijlee Bijlee in the video.

With Masaan, Vicky made his Bollywood debut film. As the film clocked 6 years of release in July this year, the actor posted a video and showed the sweetest way to extend gratitude to his fans. He lip syncs the lyrics of one of the songs of the film titled Tu Kisi Rail Si.

Vicky’s last outing, Sardar Udham, received positive response from fans and critics. Up next, he will play the titular role in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic. The film marks Vicky’s second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after Raazi. The actor will reunite with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar for the superhero film, The Immortal Ashwatthama in which he will play the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama.

