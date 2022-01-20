Vicky Kaushal Jams on Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Song as He Basks in the Morning Sun

Vicky Kaushal is currently in Indore, shooting for his next film which is directed by Laxman Utekar and also features Sara Ali Khan. The actor, who got married to Katrina Kaif in November, often shares glimpses from the sets, giving us a sneak peek into his fun time. On Wednesday, Kaushal sneaked out some time from the film’s shoot and played cricket with his team. The actor shared the fun video on social media and wrote, “Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set (sic)."

Today, the Uri actor gave a glimpse of his morning jam routine as he was heading for the shoot. Taking to his Instagram story, Kaushal shared a video of himself basking in the sun while sitting in a car stuck in the traffic jam. In the video, we see the actor enjoy some soulful music by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and was jamming to his song ‘Saanson Ki Mala Pe’. He captioned the image as, “morning jam".

Last week, Katrina flew all the way to Indore to be with her hubby on their first Lohri after the wedding. The couple shared glimpses from their celebrations.

Earlier, he had also given us a glimpse of post-shift fun as he was seen pampering himself with his favourite food — including fries and coke. A day later the actor, dressed in a sleeveless T-shirt, sweatpants, cap and shoes was seen hitting the gym with a determined look on his face as he funnily captioned the post, “Time to pay for those (fries emoji)."

Kaushal was last seen in the film Sardar Udham, which brought him stellar reviews. He will soon be seen in Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s biopic. Kaif, meanwhile, was last seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Her upcoming films include Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa among others. It is also rumoured that the couple will be sharing the screen space in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial which also featrues Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

