Vicky Kaushal Jokes Katrina Kaif Has Talent but Can Do Better, Worries 'Aaj Khaana Nahi Milega'

Vicky Kaushal did not shy away from teasing Katrina Kaif in a recent interview. The actor, who married Katrina Kaif last year, was promoting his upcoming release Govinda Naam Mera in which he plays the role of a choreographer. During the interview, Vicky was asked if he had to choreograph someone, who would it be. He picked Katrina, teasing that she has the talent for it but could do better.

“I would love to choreograph Katrina Kaif, wo theek-thaak dance kar leti hai. Talented hai ladki, better kar sakti hai (She dances decently. She has the talent for it but she can do better)," he joked while speaking with Pinkvilla, adding, “Bus aaj khaana nahi milega (That’s it, I am not getting dinner tonight)."

On a serious note, Vicky said that his life has not changed but evolved after he married Katrina. “Changed I feel is a very strong word to use very easily. It’s not changed, I would say life has evolved. Life is better, sukoon hai, shaanti hai and it’s nice. It’s really nice," he said.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year. The couple hosted an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan with only very close friends and family members invited to the bash. The couple was reportedly dating for two years before they decided to marry last year.

On the work front, Katrina and Vicky are busy with their respective projects. Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot which was released in November. She has been working on Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. On the other hand, Vicky will soon be seen in Govinda Naam Mera. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The film is releasing on Disney+ Hostar next month. He also recently completed a shooting schedule for Sam Bahadur.

