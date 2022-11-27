Vicky-Katrina Plan a Romantic Way To Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary; Deets Inside

In less than 15 days from now, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary. But, is the most loved duo of Bollywood planning something special to mark this special day? The answer is simple, YES!

If a recent report by Bollywood Life is to be believed, then Vicky and Katrina are planning to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in a special way. Reportedly, the duo will be travelling to Maldives for a romantic gateway. No family member or friend will be accompanying them and the two will be enjoying romantic moments together on the island nation. Besides this, the entertainment portal also claimed that Vicky and Katrina might also have a small puja along with their family members at their residence. Reportedly, the Sam Bahadur actor will call their family pandit for the same. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 last year at Chauth ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Their wedding was a very intimate ceremony with only close family members in presence.

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal talked about the change marriage has brought to his life when he told E-Times, “Marriage has changed me. I am yet to answer it to myself also as to how it has changed me but more than change it’s evolving with each passing day because it is the first time you’re spending your life with the person, day in and day out".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in key roles. Besides this, he has also been shooting for Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be next seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of their action film franchise, Tiger 3. In the film, Salman and Katrina will reprise their roles of Tiger and Zoya respectively. Besides this, Katrina also has Merry Christmas in her pipeline in which she will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.

