Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to Leave From Mumbai For Honeymoon in This Country

Bollywood star-couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially married now. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members in a private ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur on Thursday. In the first pictures from the wedding venue, Katrina looked gorgeous in a red lehenga, while Vicky was dapper in a cream sherwani. The newlywed couple is likely to leave for their honeymoon in the Maldives today.

According to a report in India Today, Katrina and Vicky will land at Mumbai’s Kalina airport at 12:30 pm on Friday. However, they won’t be coming out of the airport. “They will then leave for their honeymoon in the Maldives from the airport directly," an insider told the portal.

Advertisement

Several celebrities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, were present to wish and bless the couple. The wedding festivities were held over three days (Dec 7-9) at the luxurious property of Six Senses Fort Barwara, guarded by private security personnel and bouncers.

For the marriage, Katrina opted for a red bridal lehenga, while Vicky wore an ivory sherwani, both designed by celebrity favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi. Vicky and Katrina also shared their official wedding pictures seeking “all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Before marrying, Katrina (38) and Vicky (33) dated each other for more than a year without much details available to the media.

Advertisement

Congratulations have been pouring in from all quarters for the newly married couple. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas were among the first celebs to send wishes to the couple.

On the work front, Katrina will be resuming the shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ with Superstar Salman Khan soon. She will also star in ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.