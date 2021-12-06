Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to Reach Wedding Venue on December 7: Reports

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are keeping their wedding a secret affair, but their forthcoming nuptials keep dominating headlines. As preparations for the wedding are underway, let’s have a look at the plans in detail.

On December 7, Katrina will reportedly leave for Rajasthan with her close friends. According to media reports, all the wedding functions will be completed between December 7 to 10. Reports say that the Hindu wedding rituals will be completed on December 9.

The couple will reportedly first go to Jaipur, from where they will leave for her wedding venue by helicopter. The couple is trying to keep the details of their wedding a secret, but a lot of news has already leaked.

All leading entertainment portals, including India.com, have reported that only 120 guests will be attending, all of whom have been made to sign non-disclosure agreements and have been provided with secret codes. Mobile phones have been prohibited for all guests.

The wedding location, the Six Senses Fort at Sawai Madhopur is just 130 km away from the wedding location. The location is also very convenient in the sense that the Six Senses Fort is about three hours away from Barwara Airport.

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal’s family is helping out Katrina’s mother and siblings in every way, as is confirmed by numerous videos. On Sunday, Katrina’s mother Suzanne was seen going shopping in Vicky’s car. Vicky is reportedly doing his best to make his bride-to-be’s family feel comfortable.

