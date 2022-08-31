Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Twin In Yellow As They Visit Arpita and Ayush Sharma's House For Ganapati Darshan; Pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of Bollywood’s favourite couples. Ever since the two actors tied the knot, they never shy away from expressing love for each other. They are often spotted together, leaving all their fans in complete awe. Once again, Vicky and Katrina are winning hearts as they were snapped by paparazzi outside Arpita and Ayush Sharma’s house in Mumbai.

The couple visited Arpita and Ayush’s residence to take part in their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations where they posed for the paparazzi. The two were seen twinning in yellow and had smiles on their faces. Katrina wore a yellow sharara suit and kept her look absolutely simple. She accessorised her outfit with silver jhumkas and kept her make-up minimal. On the other hand, Vicky looked dapper in a yellow kurta.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan which was attended only by their families and closest friends.

On the work front, Katrina and Vicky have several projects in their respective pipelines. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas. Besides this, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot in her pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also share the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

