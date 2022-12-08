Vicky-Katrina, Varun Dhawan, KJo and Others; Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding Guest List Revealed

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reports have been making headlines for a long time now. Even though the two actors have not confirmed anything as of now, several media reports claim that the two actors will tie the know in January next year. Now, if a recent report by India Today is to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara have also started working on their wedding guest list. Reportedly, several actors and filmmakers from the industry will be attending their much-awaited wedding. The news portal claims that among others Karan Johar’s name has been finalised.

Not just this, but Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and his ladylove Rakul Preet Singh are also likely to be invited. “They are putting together the guest list. Sid and Kiara are very close to some of their director and producer friends and they plan to invite them to the wedding as well. The names that are confirmed so far are Karan Johar and Ashvini Yardi who are both very close to the couple. Apart from them, the Shershaah jodi also plans to invite their co-stars like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani and others," a source cited by the news portal said.

The source also added that while the wedding date has not been decided as of now, the venue has been finalised. Reportedly, The Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh is one of the venues that the Malhotras and the Advanis are considering for the big day. However, there is no official confirmation so far. It is the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also got married.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has Satyaprem Ki Kahani and RC15 in her pipeline. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Thank God along with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. He will be next seen in Yodha and Rohit Shetty’s web series Mission Majnu.

