Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Anniversary: 5 Unmissable Social Media Exchanges of the Couple

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot last year on December 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. They are certainly one of the favourite couples in tinsel town. VicKat, as they are fondly called by their fans, will be celebrating a year of togetherness on December 9. The actors never miss a chance to express their love and support for each other, and their cute social media PDA is proof.

As the couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary, let’s take a look at some of their social media exchanges here.

Advertisement

Can anyone really be as supportive as Vicky is of Katrina? The actress posted a Forbes Women’s Power Issue that featured Katrina along with four other women. Vicky Kaushal proudly commented, “Champ!" which was accompanied by a trophy and heart emoticon.

Vicky’s recent post hinting at Katrina’s reaction to his videos is too hilarious to miss. He posted a video with the caption, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “Kyaa baat hai!!" Aren’t they absolutely adorable?

Advertisement

Who knew, apart from being the perfect husband, Vicky had the good qualities of a director? Don’t know what we’re talking about? Katrina’s caption will clear your doubts. The actress shared a BTS video from when she became Harley Quinn for Halloween. One can see Vickey helping his lady love with the poses. The caption of her video read, “Jab husband director bann gaye."

Advertisement

The duo shares an adorable bond and often tease each other. Want proof? On this post, Vicky commented, “Khatam. Tata. Bye-bye."

Guess who makes Katrina’s most difficult times better? It’s Vicky. The actress dropped a post on Instagram to wish her dearest husband on Valentine’s Day. She articulated an endearing caption that read, “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters." Vicky’s response to the post was absolutely perfect. He commented, “My valentine for life!"

Aren’t they adorable?

Read all the Latest Movies News here