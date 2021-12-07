Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be tying the knot soon this week and paparazzi have managed to share pictures of the two actors leaving for their destination wedding in Rajasthan along with their families on Monday. The trending hashtag for the upcoming Bollywood wedding which has been spotted on the social media is VickTrina or VicKat.

This is not the first time that a portmanteau of a couple’s name has started trending right around their wedding. Over the years, Bollywood has given us several such couple names as they tie the knot with their partners. Let us take a look at some of them:

>Saifeena

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his co-star from the movie Tashan, Kareena Kapoor Khan started dating soon after wrapping up the movie which came out in 2008. The actors did not shy away from admitting that they were dating and soon fans gave them the name Saifeena. The duo tied the knot in 2012. Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a traditional sharara which was also worn by her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, for her own nikah in 1962.

Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates

>Virushka

In 2017, when Indian cricketer Virat Kohli tied the knot with actress and producer Anushka Sharma, the top trending hashtags on the Indian social media was seen to be Virushka. The couple tied the knot after dating for a few years. The dreamy celebrity wedding took place in the Tuscany region of Italy.

Advertisement

In Pics: The Untold Love Story of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

>DeepVeer

The following year, Bollywood fans witnessed another destination wedding on the banks of Lake Como in Italy as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally tied the knot amidst a very private and intimate wedding ceremony. The couple wore Sabyasachi creations for the big day. The portmanteau of Deepika and Ranveer was also one of the top trending hashtags of 2018.

Advertisement

>NickYanka

When Priyanka Chopra decided to tie the knot with American singer and actor Nick Jonas in 2018, the choice of couple names could have either been Prick as Jimmy Fallon had joked in The Late Night Show, or it could have been NickYanka. The choice was quite obvious for the couple. NickYanka’s wedding took place in Rajasthan amidst international guests and much fanfare.

>Raalia

The speculation surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding are quite rife. However, even before their expected wedding, fans have decided the hashtag that will be associated with the couple. Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen starring in Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus Brahmastra.

Do you have a favourite couple name from Bollywood?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.