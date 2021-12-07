Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Groom to be Steps out in Custom Made Kurta by Sabyasachi Art Foundation

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are currently in Jaipur prepping for the wedding festivities, gave the paparazzi a glimpse of their ‘happy’ faces before they boarded their flight to Rajasthan at Mumbai airport on Monday evening. Katrina Kaif who looked radiant as the sun in a yellow embroidered sharara by fashion designer Anamika Khanna, complemented her beau Vicky Kaushal, who stepped out wearing Sabyasachi head-to-toe.

Speaking about Vicky look, his celebrity stylist Amandeep Kaur says, “Vicky Kaushal wore a Bangalore silk kurta with a Jodhpuri paisley butti print, which is custom made by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation. The kurta is paired with Italian wool trousers by Sabyasachi. And the look is accessorised with the Bengal Tiger Trophy belt and custom made juttis in mustard tan by Sabyasachi Accessories." The Sabyasachi Art Foundation was started by Sabyasachi and his sister as a tribute to their artist mother. Today it is an integral part of the brand both in a creative and socially responsible capacity. It strives to give indigenous artists and craftsmen due recognition and a means of livelihood.

As for Katrina Kaif, she looked magnificent in the sunshine yellow sharara teamed with a heavily embroidered dupatta and kurta in the same colour. While her accessories were minimal, the wedding glow on her face resonated with her dazzling smile. A day before she headed to Jaipur, Katrina draped herself in a gorgeous ivory sari designed by Arpita Mehta. Complementing the ruffle sari was the embellished blouse featuring cowrie shells which is the designer’s signature style. Styled by Anita Adajania Shroff, Katrina completed the desi look with a pair of chandbali earrings.

As reported, the wedding will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, starting with the sangeet ceremony on December 7 (today), haldi function on December 8 and wedding ceremony on December 9. Set majestically amongst the rugged wilderness of Rajasthan, the Six Senses Fort Barwara emerges from a sensitive restoration effort that incorporates two palaces and two temples, once home to Rajasthani royalty. Joining Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in the wedding festivities are their respective families and friends including filmmaker Kabir Khan, actor Mini Mathur, actresses Sharvari Wagh, and Radhika Madan among others.

