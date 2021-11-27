Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Photographer Who Worked With Actress on Famous Towel Shoot to Be Invited

The latest update on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured December wedding is that Peruvian fashion and celebrity photographer, Mario Testino, will be a special guest at the event. According to a report in IndiaToday.in, Mario, who had teamed up with the actress for the famous towel shoot in 2017 has received an invite to VicKat wedding.

The publication also reported that Mario had met the actress at a party.

Meanwhile, reports are also doing the rounds that Shah Rukh Khan might attend their wedding as well, though it will be a short appearance. The rumoured couple is supposed to have around 200 guests for their big day.

They are supposed to tie the knot on December 9. The actors are apparently planning to hold the celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, it is going to be an evening Hindu wedding with their family members and close ones in attendance. The entertainment portal also reported that Katrina and Vicky’s teams are busy booking the air tickets and managing accommodation for all the guests that will arrive for their big day.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, before leaving for Rajasthan for their wedding functions, will do a court marriage in Mumbai. Both the stars are busy in their wedding preparations as well as movies right now. It seems that due to their work commitments, the couple will remain busy after the wedding as well.

