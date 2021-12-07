Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Sugandha Mishra Mocks the Hype Around VicKat's D-Day

The hullaballoo around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding has taken over the internet and how. Comedian Sugandha Mishra and her husband Sanket Bhosale, who tied the knot earlier this year, have a hilarious take on the hype around the Bollywood’s popular wedding.

Sugandha shared a reel on her Instagram account, wherein she asks Sanket if he will go to VicKat’s wedding. He hilariously replies, “Bulaya nahi toh kyu jaana (Why should I go when I’m not invited)?" Sugandha thens says even they didn’t call Vicky and Katrina to their wedding, so it’s fair. She jokes further how they couldn’t call people due to Covid, but Kat-Vicky themselves are not letting people come. Sanket says that since too many restrictions have been placed, they might get to hear that even Vicky is not allowed at his own wedding.

Earlier, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani posted a video on Instagram and hilariously vented his frustration about social media being filled with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding updates and rumours.

In the video, Ashish can be heard saying, “Whenever I open Instagram or Facebook, everywhere there is just one news, Vicky-Katrina’s wedding. There were so many weddings already happening and now these two are also getting married and reminding us how single we are)… Every morning, there is a new rumour, such as, 100 people are allowed at the wedding, photos and videos are not allowed, cameras are not allowed. Is this a wedding or Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere? Are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also coming)?"

According to multiple reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding guests will also be given secret codes to access the wedding venue. There is a no-phone policy in place and guests have reportedly also signed non-disclosure agreements.

In other reports on the wedding festivities, dharmashalas around the hotel have been booked for security staff, the henna for Katrina’s mehendi will cost between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, and seven white horses will attend Vicky Kaushal when he makes his entry.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif left for Rajasthan on Monday evening. While Katrina was spotted along with her mother dressed in traditional yellow attire, Kaushal was clicked happily waving at the paparazzi.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s police actioner Sooryavanshi, which is minting moolah at the box office. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, was last seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham.

