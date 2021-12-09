Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding: This is Where VicKat Love Story Started

A conversation over a cup of coffee can lead to some serious life decisions. It seems that has happened in the case of Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Although the couple has managed to keep their relationship as private as possible. Much before their relationship, the duo had talked about each other on Koffee with Karan.

Speaking to the filmmaker and producer Karan Johar in 2018 during the then-season of the chat show, Katrina and Vicky had mentioned each other. During an episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Katrina had suggested that she would “look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen."

A few episodes later, when Vicky had appeared on the show with Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor had pretended to swoon when he was told about Katrina’s statement during the show. The footage of Vicky’s reaction from the 2018 episode has now resurfaced as the two actors tie the knot this week.

Reacting to how far the couple has come since the Koffee With Karan episode aired three years ago, one fan tweeted, “When I think about that Koffee with Karan interview of Katrina where she mentioned wanting to work with Vicky Kaushal, because “they might look good together".. I feel she legit manifested him into her life." Katrina and Vicky have not worked together in a film as the actress had expressed during the chat show.

The Bollywood actors will be reportedly tying the knot at the Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. The respective families and friends of both the actors were also spotted in Jaipur airport by the paparazzi. Before the final wedding ceremony, other events like the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will also take place at the venue.

Considering the wedding is taking place during the coronavirus scare, the wedding guests have also been asked to carry a full vaccination certificate and a negative RT-PCR report.

