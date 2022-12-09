Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding Anniversary: A Year Of Togetherness Calls For A Series Of Mushy Pics

It's the first wedding anniversary of power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, popularly known as VicKat by their fans. The lovebirds exchanged wows on December 9, last year, in a private wedding ceremony held at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The three-day celebration included Haldi, Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies.

Ahead of their first wedding anniversary, the couple is spending some quality time in the Himalayas. VicKat's Instagram is filled with mushy posts and pictures. Although they remained tight-lipped about their relationship in past, they now don't miss a chance to shower love, appreciation and support on each other. As they celebrate their wedding anniversary, let's take a look at their adorable pictures.

Katrina Kaif holds Vicky Kaushal close in this breathtaking picture.

“Sugar rush": How Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took over New York streets

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were seen happily embracing love and hugging each other.

VicKat exuded charm in their glitzy outfits. While Katrina looked gorgeous in a sky-blue bodycon dress, the Masaan actor appeared stylish in a black tuxedo suit.

Katrina celebrates “New York wala birthday" with the love of her life.

This adorable post proves their strong bond. Do not miss out on the caption.

Wishing Vicky a “Happy one month" Katrina shared this mushy picture online. The couple exuded a sense of ease and tremendous happiness.

The lovebirds looked glamorous in traditional outfits as they celebrated their first Diwali this year. The actress sparkled in a yellow saree whereas the actor wore a pastel colour kurta pyjama.

Vicky Kaushal wished her beloved wife “Happy Karwa Chauth," sharing this adorable picture.

The couple was seen posing from a yacht ride at their beautiful holiday destination.

