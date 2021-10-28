Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Wedding Venue Revealed, Actress to Wear This Designer's Lehenga?

The rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating gets stronger with every passing day, despite the actors not confirming anything from their sides. Recently, reports are doing the round that the rumoured couple is set to tie the knot in December this year! And if a recent report by ETimes is anything to go by, then the actors have confirmed their venue as well. Reportedly they will tie the knot in the first week of December at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Get Photographed Amid December Wedding Rumours; See Pics

Advertisement

Owned originally by the Rajasthan Royal family, the venue includes a palace and two temples within the walled fort. The news outlet had also reported that the actress’ wedding outfit will be designed by none other than ace designer

Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

“Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble. The wedding will take place in November-December," a source told the news outlet.

The report even further claimed, “Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble. The wedding will take place in November-December."

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina were spotted arriving at Reshma Shetty’s office yesterday, hours after a report of them tying the knot in December emerged online. The rumoured couple was all smiles as they got photographed in their respective vehicles on Tuesday evening.

The two actors have been seen together in public on multiple occasions. Recently, they were spotted attending the premiere of Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.