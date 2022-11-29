Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani Practice Killer Moves In BTS Clip from Bijli Song; Watch

The chatter and fervour around the film Govinda Naam Mera starring Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar are only rising with each passing day. The poster, teaser, and trailer of the film have already sparked a craze on social media. The makers put the icing on the proverbial cake on Friday by unveiling the first song, Bijli. To take the excitement of the netizens up a notch, Vicky Kaushal surprised his fans and followers by dropping a BTS video of the peppy song.

In the video shared by the actor, one can see glimpses of Kiara and Vicky’s practice sessions along with their performance on the day of the shoot. The video also features Ganesha Charyaa, the choreographer. Along with the video, Vicky wrote, “Wishlist mein ek bada TICK! Love you Ganesha Charyaa Master-G!!! From the kamad-tod practice sessions to the electrifying energy on shoot day - a glimpse into all the fun that went into the making of Bijli! Baaki full video on YT.” The actor concluded the caption by mentioning the release date of the film. “Govinda Naam Mera streaming from 16th December, only on Disney + Hotstar,” he articulated.

Even though the BTS video was posted a few hours ago, it has amassed a massive engagement. The video has obtained over a million views so far. Moreover, several Instagrammers bombarded the comment section to express their excitement.

Take a look:

Just in case you have not listened to the most electrifying song of the season, we have it here:

In the film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Vicky Kaushal will be essaying the role of Govinda Waghmare. Bhoomi Pednekar will be playing Govinda’s wife, Gauri Waghmare. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be playing Sukubai Deshmukh, Govinda’s girlfriend.

