Vicky Kaushal Kissing Katrina Kaif's Forehead is the Most Romantic Valentine's Day Post You'll See Today

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of Bollywood’s most-loved couples. The newly-wed never fails to leave their fans in complete awe with their super adorable pictures. As the two actors celebrate their first Valentine’s day after their marriage, Katrina took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of romantic pictures with her hubby Vicky Kaushal.

In one of the pictures, Vicky can be seen kissing Katrina on her forehead. In another, the newly-wed can be seen looking into each other’s eyes as they flaunt their beautiful smiles. While Vicky looks charming as always in an all-white look, Katrina can be seen posing in a black jacket.

Sharing the pictures, Katrina showered love on Vicky and talked about how he makes her difficult moments better. “We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that’s what matters," she wrote and dropped a red heart emoji.

Check out Katrina Kaif’s post here:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also dropped an adorable picture with Katrina on social media and wrote, “With you, everyday is a day of love!"

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai on Sunday night. They were reportedly returning from London as the paparazzi snapped them. The duo walked hand in hand in their stunning denim outfits.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only a few Bollywood celebrities in attendance - Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Neha Dhupia among others. Following their wedding, the couple shifted to their new apartment which is in the same building where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli live.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan and shooting for the movie is already underway. She has also signed another project with director Sriram Raghavan. On the other hand, Vicky will be next seen in Mr Lele, Govinda Naam Mera and The Great Indian Family. He recently wrapped up the shoot for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film in which he will be seen along with Sara Ali Khan.

