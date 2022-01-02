Vicky Kaushal Lands in Legal Trouble; Complaint Against Actor for 'Illegal Use' of Bike Number Plate

Vicky Kaushal’s legal woes appear to be mounting, as an Indore resident filed a complaint against the actor for using his license plate in a film without his permission. The complaint was filed after photos of Vicky riding a bike with his co-star Sara Ali Khan on the streets of Indore went viral on the internet. According to reports, the complainant alleged that the vehicle number used by the Masan actor in the movie sequence is his and that Vicky can not use it without his permission.

According to ANI, the complainant Jai Singh Yadav as said in his statement, “The vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don’t know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can’t use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter." Rajendra Soni, Sub-inspector in Indore’s Banganga area, told the news agency, “We received a complaint. We will see whether the number plate was used illegally. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. If the film unit is in Indore, we will try probing them."

Advertisement

In the meantime, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan recently began filming for their upcoming film in Indore. Several photos of them have surfaced on social media. The film will be directed by Laxman Utekar, and the title of this romantic comedy has yet to be revealed. Notably, this is Sara Ali Khan and Vicky’s first project together, and their looks from the film have already piqued fans’ interest.

Aside from work, he was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday after celebrating the New Year with his wife. Katrina arrived to see her husband off, and she was seen kissing and hugging him in the car.

On the professional front, Vicky will be seen in ‘Govinda Mera Naam,’ which will be released on June 10th, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.