Vicky Kaushal Left Katrina Kaif Teary-eyed with His Wedding Speech?

Fans are still not over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding pics and we bring to you another piece of news from their royal union in Rajasthan that will make your heart skip a beat.

Report in Bollywood Bubble says that when Vicky spoke at his wedding function, Katrina was moved to tears. A source shared, “A lot of people raised questions about their decision to get married just within a year and a half of their courtship. But we know how madly they have been in love. In fact, Katrina has been her happiest self with Vicky. He treats her like a queen and gives her something she has always wanted in all her relationships - respect and value. We were also sure they will be married but yes, we also didn’t know if it would happen this year itself."

“Right after the varmala ceremony and the entire wedding, Vicky gave a very heartfelt speech on how Katrina has changed his life and expressed his love for her. That got Katrina happily emotional and she almost teared up. It was a wonderful speech for sure," added the source.

After their guarded wedding festivities between Dec 7 and 9, Katrina and Vicky shared some beautiful pictures from their ceremonies, including some pics from the haldi ceremony too.

Next, Katrina starts work on Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Vicky will be seen in Govinda Mera Naam opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

