Vicky Kaushal Looks Dapper in 'Sam Bahadur' Hoodie, Co-star Sanya Malhotra Reacts

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Sam Bahadur, took to social media to share a photo dressed in a hoodie with the name of the film inscribed on it. The film is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw where Vicky plays the titular character. In the photo, the actor can be seen wearing an olive green hoodie with ‘Sam Bahadur’ written on it. He paired with it blue pants and posed with his back to the camera. He can be seen standing amid hills which served as a picturesque background for the photo.

He left a couple of emojis as the caption. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The former took to the comment section of Vicky’s post to write, “Sam ❤️🙏🏽."

Take a look at the photo:

Sanya Malhotra will be playing the role of Manekshaw’s wife Silloo in the movie while Fatima Sana Shaikh will be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Vicky Kaushal recently talked about being a part of this project and said, “I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work, the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam’s mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

Sam Bahadur is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

