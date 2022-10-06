Vicky Kaushal Looks Unrecognisable In Never-Seen-Before Pic With SRK From Sets of Asoka

Vicky Kaushal’s father and action director Sham Kaushal, who often makes headlines for sharing pictures and videos of his family, did something similar on Wednesday too. Sham Kaushal took to Instagram to share a major throwback picture of his son Vicky Kaushal and director Vishnuvardhan from the sets of Asoka (2001). In the picture, a much younger version of Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal can be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan. Vishnuvardhan, who was the assistant director for the film can also be spotted. They are all smiles for the camera.

Along with the throwback picture, Sham Kaushal penned a note expressing his happiness on Vicky and Vishnuvardhan’s win at the Filmfare Awards. “By God’s grace this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City," he wrote. “Vishnu Vardhan was assistant director and Vicky was studying in 8th standards. Nobody ever imagined that one day Vicky will join the film line and in 2022, both of them will be winning Best Director and Best Actor Awards respectively for Shershaah and Sardar Udham," his caption added. He went on to bless them by saying, “Destiny and God’s blessings…Rab di meher."

Vishnuvardhan’s film Shershaah won the Best Film award at the 67th Filmfare Awards this year. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal took home the Best Actor trophy for Sardar Udham, which also won the Best Film (Critics’) Award. Check out Sham Kaushal’s post here:

As soon as Sham Kaushal shared the throwback pictures, netizens were quick to flood the comments section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how sweet the picture is, while others went on to laud the duo. “Awesome. Really appreciate my favourite heroes. Rab rakha. Hard work always pays. Stay blessed," one of the comments read. Another person shared, “Remembering all the good old days. God bless".

This is not the first time Sham Kaushal has shared a throwback picture and expressed his happiness towards his son’s success. The proud father often flips through the family album and posts old photos of Vicky and Sunny Kaushal that are truly unmissable. Earlier, Sham shared a birthday post for Sunny Kaushal and dropped a picture collage that consists of the actor’s young and recent photos.

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled next alongside Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal, will be seen in Ajay Singh’s Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

