Home » News » Movies » Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar Shoot for Sam Bahadur in Same Spot as Raazi, Actor Calls it 'Most Magical Journey'

Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar Shoot for Sam Bahadur in Same Spot as Raazi, Actor Calls it 'Most Magical Journey'

Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar are shooting for their second project together, titled Sam Bahadur, a film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw.

Advertisement

By: Titas Chowdhury

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 20:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture with Meghna Gulzar from the same terrace, where the duo had shot for Raazi six years ago.
Vicky Kaushal shared a picture with Meghna Gulzar from the same terrace, where the duo had shot for Raazi six years ago.

In 2018, actor Vicky Kaushal collaborated with filmmaker Meghna Gulzar on the spy thriller Raazi. The film, co-starring actor Alia Bhatt, went on to become a raging success and earned wide critical acclaim. And now, Vicky and Meghna are shooting for their second project titled Sam Bahadur, a film based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

The cast and the crew are currently in Patiala, the tenth city in their schedule. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture with his director from the same terrace, where the duo had shot for Raazi six years ago. The picture sees them smiling and engrossed in a conversation. The Govinda Naam Mera (2022) actor wrote captioned it, “6 years ago, in 2017, while Shooting for ‘Raazi’ here in Punjab, on this very terrace… @meghnagulzar briefly mentioned #Samबहादुर for the first time, as one of her future projects. Quietly in my heart, I sent out a wish to the universe… to one day be considered for the role…"

Advertisement

He further wrote, “Today… sitting on the same terrace with Meghna, as we are set for an all-nighter, shooting for a beautiful episode from Sam’s life. Living Sam is probably the most magical journey I’m on as an Actor!"

Actor Sanya Malhotra reacted to the post with a red heart emoticon. In the film, she will be seen playing Silloo Manekshaw, the Field Marshall’s wife, who he married in 1939. Meghna reposted the snap shared by Vicky and wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better deja vu @vickykaushal09 !"

RELATED NEWS

Earlier in an interview with a daily, Meghna opened up on how Vicky became a part of the film. “We wanted to finish the edit on the draft first before reaching out to an actor. One day, I just called up Vicky, who happened to be nearby, and invited him over for a cold coffee. We had a conversation about Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was about to fly to the US and said that he didn’t want to read the script and would just do the film. But I insisted that he read it and call me," she had said.

Advertisement

Apart from Vicky and Sanya, Sam Bahadur also stars actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. She will be seen playing late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Titas ChowdhuryTitas Chowdhury, senior sub-editor at News18, lives for and writes about cinema ...Read More

first published: January 20, 2023, 20:34 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 20:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Dazzle In Glittering Designer Lehengas At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement, See Pics

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday To Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan To Kriti Sanon: Bollywood Divas Make A Strong Case For Pearly White Festive Looks