Vicky Kaushal Pens Heartfelt Note on 2 Months of Sardar Udham; Vignesh Shivan Says 'Deserves Every Award'

In a year filled with dull sequels and remakes, Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham,’ starring Vicky Kaushal, finally gave movie buffs a jolt of originality and cinematic brilliance. The film is based on the lesser-known story of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Although the film’s daring screenplay and direction deserve every inch of appreciation, its heart and soul belong to Vicky Kaushal who shines and how, proving he’s one of the best actors of his generation. As the film completes two months today, the actor has taken to Instagram to pen a note of gratitude to all those who showered immense love and praises on the movie.

Sharing a heartbroken still of his character from the film, Vicky wrote, “This film was a journey of great learning for me as an artist and as a human being. Gratitude for all love that continues to pour in. #SardarUdham #2months."

South filmmaker Vignesh Shivan also heaped praise on Vicky by resharing the ‘Uri’ star’s post on his Instagram Story. Vignesh said that Vicky “deserves every award in the list" for his “extraordinary" performance in ‘Sardar Udham’.

At the film’s trailer launch in September this year, Vicky Kaushal said that there was such dearth of published material on Udham Singh that his only approach to build the character was to rely completely on Shoojit Sircar.

“You’ll find different names, identities and faces. How do you tap into what was the core of the person? The only way to play this part was to completely surrender to Shoojit’s vision. The more I heard him, I realised that the way he understands that era, the way he studied the freedom struggle, Sardar Udham Singh, Shaheed Bhagat Singh… I’ve never met anyone like him," Vicky said.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, ‘Sardar Udham’ also stars Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently tied the knot with Bollywood star Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan. The couple had been dating each other for about two years.

