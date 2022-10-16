Vicky Kaushal Plays Jugaad Cricket Post Pack-up, Says 'Mazze Aa Gaye'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with his wife Katrina Kaif, was seen enjoying a game of ‘jugaad’ cricket after a day of shooting. The ‘Uri’ star took to Instagram to share a video of himself in which he can be seen striking the ball over the long-on for a boundary.

The video is from the sets of a project which the star is busy shooting. The actor is seen playing sans a pitch, on concrete, using a stool as stump. Captioning the video, Vicky wrote, “Making the most of an early pack-up � Sneaking out some cricket time with the Film crew!!! Chair, patla, sandbags and a stick for the non-striker’s end … jugaad pro max. Mazze aa gaye."

Earlier in the day, Vicky shared some pictures of his character from Sardar Udham as the film completed one year of release. He wrote, “It’s been a year. Forever grateful." Vicky played the titular role of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in 1940 in Westminster, London.

Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar, also featured Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu, Kirsty Averton and Amol Parashar, among others.

On the work front, Vicky has a string of films in his pipeline. He has ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Laxman Utekar’s untitled project, ‘The Great Indian Family’, and Meghna Gulzar’s Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw biopic, ‘Sam Bahadur’, in which he’ll be seen essaying the titular role of the man who led the Indian Army during the Bangladesh War.

