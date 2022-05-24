Vicky Kaushal Poses With Dunki Crew; Did He Just Confirm Role In Shah Rukh Khan-Raju Hirani Film?

It seems like Vicky Kaushal has confirmed his role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Reports have been doing the rounds suggesting that the actor will be co-starring with Shah Rukh in the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani film. However, Vicky is yet to confirm these speculations. A new picture allegedly from the sets of Dunki has been shared by fan accounts on social media, seeming to confirm that Vicky is in the movie.

In the picture, Vicky poses with a crew member said to be a part of Dunki. While Shah Rukh and Hirani were nowhere to be seen in the frame, Vicky was seen posing beside a vanity van. The actor sported a pair of white pants and a hoodie with a cap in the picture. Another picture from the set featured the crew posing with Boman Irani.

Dunki was announced last month. Dunki marks Hirani and SRK’s first collaboration. Taapsee Pannu stars in the film as well, marking her and Shah Rukh’s first film together. Confirming the development, Rajkumar Hirani, said “Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen."

Earlier this month, a picture from the sets of the movie had surfaced online in which the crew was seen posing with Shah Rukh. Besides Dunki, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and it is said that he has a movie with Atlee also in the making.

