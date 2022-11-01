Home » News » Movies » Vicky Kaushal Posts First Review of Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot, Says 'Pagalpan Hai Ye Film'

Vicky Kaushal Posts First Review of Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot, Says 'Pagalpan Hai Ye Film'

Phone Bhoot review: Vicky Kaushal watched Katrina Kaif starrer at its official screening in Mumbai on Monday.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 01, 2022, 11:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Vicky Kaushal is impressed by wife Katrina Kaif's latest film 'Phone Bhoot'.
Vicky Kaushal is impressed by wife Katrina Kaif's latest film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Vicky Kaushal has already watched wifey Katrina Kaif’s latest film ‘Phone Bhoot,’ which will release this Friday and he is totally impressed. The actor took to his Instagram to story to share his review of the movie. Phone Bhoot also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky, who along with Katrina attended the film’s screening in Mumbai on Monday, was all praise for the movie. Sharing Phone Bhoot poster, Vicky wrote, “Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film! Go laugh your heads off in theatres near you." Vicky also tagged Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant on his story and even added a heart and a ghost emoji.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and co-written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It has been produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

RELATED NEWS

Siddhant, Katrina and Ishaan also appeared on Bigg Boss 16 and Koffee with Karan Season 7 to promote their film and made some fun revelations about each other. Siddhant told News 18 recently about the fun he had working with Katrina, “I would say, it’s amazing working with her. She might look innocent, but she is a prankster. She used to prank us a lot as we are juniors also. It was fun working with her, she was very loving. Got to learn a lot from her. I think she is one of the most hardworking actresses I have worked with."

Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, while Siddhant starred in director Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan which received mixed reviews. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Khali Peeli with Ananya Panday.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 01, 2022, 11:30 IST
last updated: November 01, 2022, 11:31 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In White Saree And Sparkly Blouse, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Ankita Lokhande Hosts Fun Halloween Bash: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin And Other Celebs Attend