Vicky Kaushal Posts 'Here's to Rising Up in 2023', Fans Demand a Photo With Wife Katrina Kaif Too

Vicky Kaushal often shares happy moments and snippets on Instagram where he enjoys a massive fan following. Ahead of entering the new year 2023, the actor shared a photo of himself against the backdrop of a dreamy sunrise and wrote an inspiring note which read, “Here’s to rising up in 2023."

The Raazi actor, who’s currently holidaying in Rajasthan with wife Katrina, looked handsome in a grey hoodie. He teamed his attire with a black beanie and shades while he posed candidly. While fans dropped a bundle of heartfelt comments and emojis, they also demanded a photo with his wife. Have a look:

Several Bollywood celebs are ending the holiday season by vacationing out of the country. While Vicky and Katrina are generally seen ringing in their special moments at Maldives, this time they chose to ring in the new year at Jawai in the Bali district of Rajasthan. Jawai is famous for leopard safari and also one of the best places to spot them during the day. It is also a famous safari destination for celebs.

The couple had earlier celebrated Christmas with their families in Mumbai and also shared a bundle of happy moments from the festivities. They got married last year are often seen sharing priceless family moments during festivals and birthdays.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal in currently basking in the success of his recently released OTT film Govinda Naam Mera. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, the film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. He will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

Katrina, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She has also has a pan-India film in her kitty - Merry Christmas - alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She was last seen in Phone Bhoot sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

