Vicky Kaushal Posts Stylish Pics on Speedboat; Fans Say 'Riding Bike to His Wedding With Katrina Kaif'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have not made their relationship official yet. However, if reports are to be believed, the Bollywood actors are set to tie the knot on December 9 and the entire grand wedding celebration will be held over 7th, 8th and 9th December.

Amid the speculations, Vicky shared a bunch of pictures from his recent Dubai trip on Instagram and also added a little note that read, “Yalla!! Still in awe of the beautiful day I spent in Abu Dhabi. Paradise amidst the lush mangroves #mangrovesnationalpark and revving up the adventure at the beach."

Soon after, the photos went viral with fans dropping mushy comments asking if this is his “Last Bachelor trip!" Another user wrote, “Riding into my wedding be like." “Can’t wait to see the pictures of your wedding with Katrina," commented a third user.

On Monday, Vicky was spotted outside Katrina’s house, which sure left their fans excited. Paparazzi clicked Vicky as his car left Katrina’s house. Vicky wore a mask and black shades. He paired his sweatshirt with blue jeans.

A recent report in Bollywood Life claimed that Katrina and Vicky will have a court marriage in Mumbai first, followed by grand wedding celebrations in Rajasthan. It’s being reported that the Vicky-Katrina wedding will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and approximately 200 guests are expected to attend the functions.

The speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. The couple reportedly had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house on Diwali day. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were said to be present at the ceremony.

