Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Was the 'Chillest Groom', Opens Up About Wedding Days With Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding last year was one of the most unexpected yet much-awaited unions. The Bollywood couple kept their relationship under wrap and only shared it once they tied the knot in a dreamy location in Rajasthan. The Uri actor recently spoke about his marriage to the Welcome actress and said that he feels settled. Talking to Kusha Kapila at an award show, the actor talked about his married life and said, “It’s going good. I actually feel settled. I think that’s the appropriate word. God has been kind, be it my personal or professional life."

The digital influencer also asked him about his friends’ reaction to Katrina being his wife, to which he responded, “They were at the wedding and now hung around for a long time. So they are cool about it."

Advertisement

The actor further revealed that people called him the ‘chillest groom’ at his wedding. He said he used to chill in shorts and t-shirts up until the ceremonies, whereas his friends used to be ready in Sherwanis.

On the work front, Vicky has started working on his next movie titled Sam Bahadur which will be helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Sam Bahadur is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was also the Indian Army Chief during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Vicky Kaushal announced the movie in 2019.

Meanwhile, apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal has a number of other movies in his pipeline too. The actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera where he will be sharing the screen with Kiata Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. The latter will see him with Sara Ali Khan. He also has a film with Tripti Dimri.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas, Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipleine.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.