Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Favourite Moment From Wedding With Katrina Kaif With A Big Smile

Vicky Kaushal is finally opening up about his relationship and wedding with Katrina Kaif. Vicky and Katrina were rumoured to be dating since 2019 but had never confirmed it. The couple directly announced their wedding in December 2021. While fans were treated to heartwarming pictures from the wedding, Vicky has now made a rare statement about the ceremony.

The actor, who is on the cover of Hello India Magazine, was asked rapid-fire questions while he was asked, “Can you share your favourite moment from your wedding day with us?" The actor replied with a big smile spread across his face, “Whole of it, not just a moment."

Sharing the first pictures from the wedding, Katrina and Vicky shared a joint statement that read: “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." The couple not only had a traditional wedding ceremony but they also seem to have had a blast during the mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies.

Katrina and Vicky had an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple invited just family and their closest friends. Speaking with the magazine, Vicky mentioned he is fortunate to find a life partner in Katrina. The Uri actor called Katrina ‘wise and intelligent’ and added that he learns a lot from his wife. “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day," Vicky said.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a number of movies in his pipeline. He was last seen in Sardar Udham. The actor now has Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He has also been working on Govinda Naam Mera. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Apart from these, Vicky has The Immortal Ashwatthama in his pipeline.

