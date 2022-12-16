Vicky Kaushal Reveals Katrina Kaif Can Speak A Bit of Punjabi, 'Voti Punjabi Bol Leti Hai Thodi Thodi'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story is no secret. The two tied the knot in December last year in Rajasthan and ever since they have been ruling hearts and headlines of fans and cinebuffs who adore the power couple for their chemistry, cadence and charm. As the duo celebrated their first anniversary, Vicky Kaushal opened up recently about Katrina picking up on Punjabi after marriage and that the secret for leading a happy life is saying ‘hanji’.

In a conversation with GOODTIMES, the Raazi actor revealed, “Voti Punjabi bol leti hai thodi thodi (my wife is able to speak a bit of Punjabi). It actually does feel great. I really truly do feel settled. It’s a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion. And I just feel truly lucky to just find that in her - life partner. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate person I have ever come across."

Advertisement

Talking about how Katrina humbles him, Vicky added that the actress is quite blunt and straightforward about her opinions of him. He stated, “I really learn from her a lot and she really grounds me. She is like a mirror to me. She would state out hard facts which I need to know and hear. And you always need that person with you. I truly feel fortunate to have her as my life partner."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities, which were all things fun, were attended by a handful of celebrities, including director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and Sharvari Wagh. On their anniversary, the couple had taken to their respective social media handles to drop some mushy photos with each other.

Read all the Latest Movies News here