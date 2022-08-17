Vicky Kaushal Reveals on Koffee With Karan He Had a Blast Looking at Funny Memes on His Wedding

The seventh episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, streaming on August 18, at 12am on Disney+ Hotstar. Numerous celeb weddings have been discussed on the season so far. In its seventh episode, the conversations around marriages get taken even further as the newly minted groom Vicky Kaushal and heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra take the couch. The dynamic duo enchant with their charisma, love lives and manifestations that leave you a little high on the Sid-Vicky cocktail!

The Koffee With Karan couch is known for many things, among them is its power to make manifestations come true. For Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it could not have been any truer, as the show’s host, Karan Johar, aptly summarises, “Maine aap ke prem kahani ke liye pura credit le liya!"

“My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed," the star revealed. He later also revealed how the duo met at Zoya Akhtar’s place for the first time in their life after manifesting on the couch.

Recalling events from the wedding, the star also shared how amidst the fanfare, memes and funny tweets that were widely shared did not escape his attention. From drones being used for security to Vicky Kaushal making a helicopter entry, bizarre pieces of news were doing the rounds. Even stuff like ‘drones being shot down’ at the wedding only motivated the groom to say one thing.

“While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi," the star admitted.

But this did not stop him from taking a break with bizarre memes and tweets!

“Every day during the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet and we were aware. We had my friends who read them out for us to have a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them," the star shared.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

