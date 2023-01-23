Vicky Kaushal Roped in for Laxman Utekar's Biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Vicky Kaushal was phenomenal in Shoojit Sircar’s biographical historical drama Sardar Udham. Based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, the film garnered him praise from critics and audiences alike. The actor is also gearing up for Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in which he would be essaying Sam Manekshaw, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. Now, Vicky Kaushal has bagged another film with Laxman Utekar, a larger-than-life biopic of the great warrior king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

According to a report by PeepingMoon, the Govinda Naam Mera actor has given the green signal and Laxman Utekar has already begun the groundwork for the same and the film would go on floors in the middle of 2023. The source close to the portal shared, “Laxman Utekar, who has previously directed light-hearted films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi, has been planning to make a film on Sambhaji Raje (as Sambhaji is formally called) for a long time. It’s an ambitious passion project that he is finally set to bring to life, and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it as grand as possible. He has been working on this project for the past six months and has brought on board a team of top-notch creative and technical talents."

The source also added, “The writing is finished, and Laxman and his team are currently neck-deep in pre-production. Dinesh Vijan is giving his full support and has sanctioned a huge budget to make this film a truly visual spectacle."

Meanwhile, the actor has been toiling hard for Sam Bahadur currently. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the Meghana Gulzar magnum opus would boast a star cast of Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh (as Indra Gandhi), Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick (as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein (as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub (Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela (as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh). The film is slated to release in March 2023. Besides that, the actor also has untitled movies lined up with Laxman Urekar and Anand Tiwari.

