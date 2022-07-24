Vicky Kaushal Says ‘Dil Se Shukriya’ As Masaan Completes 7 Years, Richa Chadha Shares Video; See Posts

Today, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan completes 7 years. The film, which touched the hearts of millions, gave the nation a new talent- Vicky Kaushal. While Vicky had made blink and miss appearances in films before, Masaan was his launchpad, and showed his acting prowess with Masaan. Today, s the film completes 7 years, the actor said ‘dil se shukriya’ to everyone for the warm reception.

Vicky took to his social media to share pictures from the film, where he played the character of Deepak. Captioning the post, he wrote, “7 saal ho gaye! Dil se shukriya. ❤️#Masaan" See the post here:

The balloon was what Deepak and Shalu had used to convey their love for each other in the film. Angira Dhar commented on Vicky’s post with a balloon emoji. Farhan Akhtar commented, “Such a good film and such a good performance to the whole team." Zoya Akhtar commented, “What a film and how sublime were you? Congratulations ♥️" Vicky’s father, Shyam Kaushal also celebrated the day and wrote in the comments, “God is & has been very kind. Love u & proud of u Puttar. Gratitude to all. "

Richa Chadha, who played the character of Devi, shared a video containing some fun BTS moments and montage of memorable pictures. She wrote, “Celebrating 7 years of this beautiful film! So grateful to have worked with some of the best people I know. ❤️"

Truly, Masaan had been one of the finest films of the Hindi film industry that tugged the hearts of the audience. It marked a remarkable debut of not just Vicky Kaushal, but also of director Neeraj Ghaywan.

