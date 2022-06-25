Vicky Kaushal Says Doctor Strange Is His Favourite Marvel Movie, Reveals What Happened When He Watched It

Marvel movies are everyone’s favourite and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is no different. On Saturday, the Uri actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a video in which he was seen talking about Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. Vicky revealed that it is his favourite Marvel movie and urged everyone to watch it.

“Has this ever happened with you, that you are watching a film with your friends and when it ends, you guys discuss the film and everyone feels like they all have watched a different movie? Such films have multiple interpretations, fan theories or genres. It happened to me when I watched Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness in theatres with my friends last month," the actor said.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal further shared that Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness is now also available on Disney+ Hotstar. “I was waiting to watch this movie again. I am so excited that Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ Hotstar. If you haven’t watched it, you must watch it. This is my favourite Marvel movie. If you have already watched it, you can always watch it again, like me," he added.

In the caption, Vicky mentioned that the film is available on the OTT platform in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness was released on May 6 in theatres. Needless to say, the film gained immense love from Marvel fans.

Advertisement

Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor has a number of other movies in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera where he will be sharing the screen with Kiata Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. The latter will see him with Sara Ali Khan. Apart from this, Vicky recently announced that he has started working on Meghna Gulzar’s next titled Sam Bahadur.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.