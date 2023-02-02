Vicky Kaushal Says 'I Love My Wife,' But Reveals He Is Not 'Perfect Husband' to Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif always have left their fans in awe with their adorable love story. They are, without a doubt, one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. From their mushy social media photos to the way they talk about each other in interviews, the couple never shies away from expressing their fondness for one another in public. Now, the Uri actor has also given wife Katrina the credit for him being the “best version" of himself currently. During an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vicky Kaushal couldn’t stop gushing about his lovely wife. Vicky Kaushal claims that after falling in love with Katrina Kaif, he has become the “best version" of himself.

Vicky revealed, “I think a person in love is always the best version of themselves and I guess that’s what is radiating out of me. I love my wife. I love my family. I’m in love with life. And I guess that is what comes out. I think that is what reaches the audience."

The actor also revealed that he is not a perfect husband, but that it is a never-ending quest for him. He went on to say that he is not perfect in any way, but he strives to be the best husband he can be at any given time. He said, “I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can."

The Sardar Udham actor also expressed gratitude to their fans for showering him and Katrina with love. He added, “I can only guess what makes them say these nice things about me but I’m grateful for these kind words. I’m as flawed as everybody else. But still, to be on the receiving end of such nice words, it’s humbling. It’s really nice and motivating".

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s directorial film Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in crucial roles. The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army commander to be elevated to the rank of field marshal and who led the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

