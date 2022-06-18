Vicky Kaushal Sets Thirst Traps in White Unbuttoned Shirt, Fans Can't Handle His Hotness

Trust Vicky Kaushal to raise the temperature every time he uploads a new photo. On Saturday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share two snaps of him where he is striking sexy poses and excluding hotness. In the photo, Vicky can be seen wearing a white shirt, with a couple of buttons open, which he paired with white trousers and sneakers of the same colour. He completed his look with aviators.

Sharing the photos, he just left an emoji. And as usual, Vicky’s charm and hotness were too much for the fans to take. One of them commented, “Excuse me??" while another added, “Hottest" Fans also dropped fire and heart emojis on the comment section. Take a look at the photos:

Vicky Kaushal is currently in Croatia with Farah Khan and Tripti Dimri to shoot for their upcoming project. Recently, he shared a video where he can be seen channelling his inner Shah Rukh Khan fan. Vicky and Farah decided to recreate an epic Main Hoon Na moment with the cast and crew of Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film.

In the video shared via Instagram Reels, Farah Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen dancing to the hit song Tumse Milke Dil Ka. While Farah doubled up as Amrita Rao from the song while Vicky channelled Shah Rukh Khan and the rest of the crew were part of his Qawali squad. Farah shared the video and wrote, “When the whole crew dances u know its bn a great shoot! Thank uuuu #croatia @vickykaushal09 u were lovely ♥️ @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @tripti_dimri."

Meanwhile, some pictures of Vicky and Tripti from the shoot leaked online, showing a few moments from the romantic song. Farah and Vicky are bonding as well, with the choreographer and actor teasing Vicky’s wife, actress Katrina Kaif as well.

